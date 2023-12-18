PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with senior Pocono Television Network correspondent Brianna Strunk.

Rachel and Brianna discuss some fun Winter events you can look forward to in the Poconos this season.

For the Winter, the Shawnee Inn is offering Christmas Tram Tours to help you get in the holiday spirit. This fun and festive ride will make you feel like Santa, being pulled by his reindeer on his sleigh. Rides are open until December 31, any time from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Check out the sights and sounds of the Pocono Lights. Every Thursday through Sunday from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m., you an experience over one mile of holiday cheer from the comfort of your car! The lights will be up nightly every day from Christmas to New Year’s, so make sure to check it out while you can.

You can learn how to ski and snowboard, as well as have some fun in a snow tube, throughout the Poconos’ six ski resorts for the 2023/24 ski season. It’s always a great time hitting the slopes!

Then, in the video below, Rachel and Brianna wrap up the show, speaking with ski instructor Hannah Forte about her experience teaching the sport and Ashley Seier, director of marketing at Blue Mountain Resorts, about what to expect from Blue Mountain in the future.

For more information, visit PoconoSki.com.