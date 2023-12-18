PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Brianna Strunk checks out some new and exciting additions at Great Wolf Lodge.

Great Wolf Lodge held a huge celebration to celebrate the Grand Opening of its expansion. Broadway star Sutton Foster and celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus even made appearances!

Nate designed outdoor living areas for Great Wolf’s outdoor villas. He discusses how his design is both elevated and family friendly, perfect for a family or group of friends looking for a fun getaway.

The new Mountain Tower brings in 202 new guest suites for smaller packs of visitors.

Great Wolf’s iconic indoor waterpark has expanded to include 20 slides and 120,000 square feet of space! The park now features a toddler area!

Check out the two new restaurants, redesigned grand lobby featuring a morning workout created in partnership with actress Gabrielle Union, and more!

Great Wolf’s new outdoor area, featuring a pool, rock climbing, and more, is 84 degrees year round!

Brianna speaks with the Albanese family, who have come year after year and never feel bored!

For more information, visit GreatWolf.com.