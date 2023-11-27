PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Teddy Savage from Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness can help you save big on name brands this holiday season through Planet Fitness’s PerksFest.

If you’re a Planet Fitness member, you can access exclusive discounts on brands such as Blue Apron, Expedia, Crocs, Fitbit, and more, starting on Cyber Monday.

Planet Fitness works to create a unique experience for their members both inside and outside of the gym, so they’re working to help you save big. Planet Fitness members have saved a collective total of $4.5 million throughout the year through the perks program.

You can search for some perks on the homepage of the Planet Fitness App, but if you’re not a member yet, sign up at any Planet Fitness location or at PlanetFitness.com