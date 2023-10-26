PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, PHEAA, or the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, discusses FAFSA, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Potential students can use FAFSA to apply for financial aid from the federal or state government, as well as institutional aid.

FAFSA isn’t always easy to digest, so the FAFSA Simplification Act will help break it down in order to make it easier to understand. It will expand federal aid eligibility reduce the number of FAFSA questions to only about 46, and it pushes the application start date from October to December.

The FSA ID — a User ID and password that families are going to create to complete their FAFSA electronically — helps you get a head start on your FAFSA work ahead of December. Make sure to get started as soon as possible!

For more information, visit PHEAA.org

