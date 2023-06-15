PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Randy Lucas and Samantha G for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pets are some sweet rats, Beatrice, Ramona, Sinatra, and Bogart! Come say hi to the loveable rodents! They even crawl on Chris’s shoulders!

Randy also reminds viewers of the Designer Purse Bingo on Sunday, August 20th at the Woodlands to support the SPCA and even potentially bring home a Louis Vuitton.

Courtesy: SPCA of Luzerne County

Also, enter the Supercharge Your Summer raffle to support the SPCA and earn the chance to win some awesome prizes, including a Bose Home Speaker, iPad 10th Generation, Apple Watch Series 8, and more! The drawing will take place on July 31st.

Courtesy: SPCA of NEPA

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.