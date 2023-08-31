PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Pepper the rat!

Pepper explores her emotional support pumpkin, perfect for PSL (pumpkin spice latte) season. And yes, the pumpkin is included if you adopt Pepper.

Randy also explains who would make a good rat owner.

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

