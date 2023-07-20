PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Carol Amos for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Penuchi the puppy!

Carol reminds viewers of the Designer Purse Bingo on Sunday, August 20th at the Woodlands to support the SPCA. She shares details on how you can bring home a Louis Vuitton handbag!

And don’t forget about the Supercharge Your Summer raffle. You could win some awesome prizes, including a 65 inch Fire TV, a Bose Home Speaker, an iPad 10th generation, and more!

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.