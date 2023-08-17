PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pets are the guinea pigs! Say hello to Panda and Blossom!

Randy also talks about his appearance on last week’s Super Puppy Bowl.

Randy also describes Purse Bingo, taking place this Sunday at the Woodlands. Although this event is sold out, keep an eye out for more SPCA fundraisers, like the Walk for the Animals on Saturday, September 30 at Frances Slocum State Park!

Image Courtesy of SPCA of Luzerne County

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.