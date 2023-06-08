PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Nancy Derwin, Carol Amos, and David Phillips from the SPCA of Luzerne County for this week’s Pet of the Week segment.

This week’s pets are Honey the dog and Sweetpea the cat!

Courtesy: SPCA of Luzerne County

The guests introduce us to our adorable pets of the week, as well as tease some fun events this summer.

Courtesy: SPCA of Luzerne County

Make sure to head to Designer Purse Bingo on Sunday, August 20th at the Woodlands to support the SPCA and even potentially bring home a Louis Vuitton.

Also enter the Supercharge Your Summer raffle to support the SPCA and earn the chance to win some awesome prizes, including a Bose Home Speaker, iPad 10th Generation, Apple Watch Series 8, and more! The drawing will take place on July 31st.

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.