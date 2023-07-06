PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Paola spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Doppio, a pug who had special surgery to open up his airways.

Randy also talks about the upcoming Supercharge Your Summer raffle. You could win some awesome prizes, including a 65 inch Fire TV, a Bose Home Speaker, an iPad 10th generation, and more!

Courtesy: SPCA of Luzerne County

The drawing will take place on July 31st, so get your tickets soon, either by going to the SPCA shelter or by visiting the SPCA’s website.

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.