PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Carol Amos for this week’s pet of the week.

This week’s pet is Daisy, the adorable kitty cat!

Carol also talks about the upcoming 28th annual SPCA run on June 25th to at 11:00 a.m. at the PAV in Wilkes-Barre.

Carol also reminds viewers of the Designer Purse Bingo on Sunday, August 20th at the Woodlands to support the SPCA and even potentially bring home a Louis Vuitton.

Also, enter the Supercharge Your Summer raffle to support the SPCA and earn the chance to win some awesome prizes, including a Bose Home Speaker, iPad 10th Generation, Apple Watch Series 8, and more! The drawing will take place on July 31st.

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.