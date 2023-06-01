PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Randy Lucas for this week’s pet of the week, this week joined by Meg Barlow from the Bunny Brigade and the bunnies Kayla and Tommy.

Meg lists some reasons people re-home their rabbits, and explains the difference between a wild rabbit and a domestic rabbit.

Meg also gives some advice on what someone should do if they lose a domestic rabbit, and how the average person can help.

For more information on the Bunny Brigade, visit their website.

For more information on the SPCA, visit their website or call 570-825-4111.

For more information on our sponsor BCI Retail, who makes pet of the week possible, visit their website or call 570-501-3000.