PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Kristen Levine, a pet expert and author, ahead of May, National Pet Month.

Kristen, who wrote a book titled Pampered Pets on a Budget, explains the importance of showing your furry friends a little extra love and care.

She also gives some advice on how to save money on pet care, and on how to make your home as pet friendly as possible.

She also shares some tips on keeping your pets health, and talks about what you should do when it comes to veterinary care.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com.