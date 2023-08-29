PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Larissa Kimmel from the Carbon Monroe Pike Mental Health and Developmental Services.

Since September is Suicide Prevention Month, Larissa explains what to do if you know someone who may be at risk for suicide: Call or text 988 or text 741741.

Courtesy: Carbon Monroe Pike MHDS

Larissa also talks about ways to reduce firearm usage in suicides.

Courtesy: Carbon Monroe Pike MHDS

She also list some resources available for those with special needs, cultural needs, or gender identities.

Courtesy: Carbon Monroe Pike MHDS

She also lists some upcoming suicide prevention events:

Wayne/Pike Suicide Prevention and Remembrance Walk Saturday, September 16 at Wallenpaupack Area High School Route 6

Townhall Suicide Prevention Event Saturday, September 22 at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church

Capitol Day at Main Rotunda in Harrisburg on September 26 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, visit cmpmhds.org or call 570-421-2901.