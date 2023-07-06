PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Paola spoke with Jeff Swainbank from Perfect Storm Renovations.

Jeff talks about their upcoming Open House on Friday, July 7th on 71 Winter Street in Pittston Township.

Jeff describes what to expect at the open house, including food, drinks, games, music, and giveaways.

Perfect Storm will also give away a free granite countertop and will perform free kitchen and bath designs at the design center.

Make sure to swing by the open house any time from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit perfectstormrenovationsllc.com.