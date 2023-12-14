PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Nia J. Heard-Garris, a pediatric physician-scientist.

Unfortunately, it’s very easy for kids to become addicted to cigarettes and nicotine, which can continue to affect them for their whole lives.

The Biden Administration is working to eliminate menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the market once and for all to protect kids.

Dr. Heard-Garris explains how removing these products from the market can keep kids safe.

For more information, visit AAP.org/Tobacco.