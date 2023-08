PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live! Rachel spoke with Eileen Panzarella and Kristie Schieb from Pathway to Recovery.

The guests list some of the services provided in their counseling department, including free nicotine cessation services. Then, they provide insight on how to utilize their prevention programs throughout the community.

For more information, visit pathway-to-recovery.org, find @pathwaytorecoveryhazleton on Facebook, or call 570-455-9902.