PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Michelle Palazzo, a pastry chef and dessert expert.

The most important element of a pie is a buttery, flakey, pie crust, so Michelle recommends using high quality ingredients, like Plugra butter.

Michelle also suggests keeping ingredients as cold as possible, including the pie dough.

Michelle predicts that this season’s number one pie is the delicious sounding chocolate custard pecan pie, a chocolate pudding layered with a pecan praline. You also can’t go wrong with a pumpkin pie, especially with some cognac and maple added for flavoring.

For more information, visit PLUGRA.com.