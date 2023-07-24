PA live! (WBRE) — Monday for PA live! On the Road, Jim Hamill visited the Waterwheel Café, a café, bakery, and bar in Milford that has been open for 33 years.

“Just started as a bakery and went from there. Sandwiches, introduced a few entrees for dinner, and just kind of grew,” recalled Nancy Simonet from the Waterwheel Café.

Jim talks about the historic location of the café, which used to be a grist mill. You can even see the innerworkings of the mill up close when you grab a bite or drink at the bar.

“A lot of European people say it has soul. It evokes emotion when you come in here,” said Simonet.

Jim describes how the Waterwheel, owned by a husband and wife team, exemplifies the small business spirit of the Poconos, which can help you find your Pocono Place.

“He’d come home 2:00 in the morning and I’d be up at 6:00 in the morning and we just be like ships passing, a little beep of the horn as I’m coming down the hill and he’s coming up the hill, definitely a labor of love because it occupies your life,” said Simonet about her husband.

Jim talks about how Waterwheel has become such a staple of the Poconos.

“This community reminds us of that often. Whenever I get down and think I can’t do this anymore, I’m exhausted, somebody will say you’re feeding us, you’re nurturing us, you don’t stop to think about those things until someone points it out to you. Then you’re like, OK, take a breath,” said Simonet.

For more information, visit waterwheelcafe.com or call 570-296-2383.