PA live! (WBRE) — Monday for PA live! On the Road, Jim Hamill visited the Columns Museum in Milford.

The museum is well known for its exhibit featuring an American flag stained with the blood of President Abraham Lincoln from his assassination at Ford’s Theatre.

Jim also describes the Lenape – Original People exhibit, which will allow you to immerse yourself in the culture of the Lenape people who once lived along the Delaware River in the Pocono Mountains.

“We involved several of the federally recognized tribes, two from Oklahoma and one from Wisconsin, and they had a say in what the panel boards represent and what they say. ” said Lori Strelecki, who runs the Pike County Historical Society and the Columns Museum.

Strelecki explains how the Lenape refuted the notion of “owning” land, and Jim highlights pictures in the Lenape exhibit which depict “land greed.”

“It’s an unfortunate time of history, just like any other time of war,” stated Strelecki.

Jim also lists some Lenape artifacts featured in the exhibit, including a dugout canoe, pottery, and daily use tools, which show how the Lenape lived with the land, not off it.

“It’s important to see not only what they used as tools. What did they eat? Wear? We hope to grow the exhibit to that point with federally recognized tribes,” said Strelecki.

Jim talks about how the exhibit paints a picture of who the Lenape were and are.

“To learn more about them and their customs was very important. I think they’re very interesting. A matrilineal tribe, nice to give a nod to women, they did, that was their beliefs,” said Strelecki.

Jim talks about the Wolf Clan, the specific clan of the Lenape tribe that lived in the Poconos, as well as discussing where else the Lenape lived geographically.

“It’s up to them to create their own history now, and what’s going on in Oklahoma and Wisconsin, I think they’re doing great things for themselves there, making a name for themselves and also remembering fondly roots here and learning about them. That’s the important part,” said Strelecki.

For more information, visit .pikehistorical.org or call (570) 296-8126