PA live! (WBRE) — Monday for PA live! On the Road, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jim Hamill, director of Public Relations for the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

James talks about what the town of Milford is like, including some historic and cultural significance.

He also explains how you can shop small in Milford.

James also lists some river activities you can do in Milford, and talks about the hiking, biking, waterfalls, and other outdoor activities.

Visiting Milford is a great way to find your Pocono Place.