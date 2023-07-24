PA live! (WBRE) — Monday for PA live! On the Road, Chris and Rachel spoke with Steven Rosado from the Milford Hospitality Group.

Steven talks about how the Milford Hospitality Group is restoring the town of Milford.

Steven also describes some of the Group’s properties, including dining, lodging, theater, and historic buildings that they have restored.

Steven explains what makes Milford special, and gives some advice on what to do when you visit the town to find your Pocono Place in Milford.

For more information, visit milfordhospitalitygroup.com.