PA live! (WBRE) — Monday for PA live! On the Road, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jim Hamill, director of Public Relations for the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

Jim talks about Milford’s arts scene, and describes some of the live performances coming to Milford this year.

Jim lists some upcoming festivals coming to the Milford Theater, including Septemberfest, for a fun day of music, Fall Fest, to enjoy all Autumn has to offer, and the Black Bear Film Fest, to celebrate cinema.

Jim also talks about the Festival of Wood, a celebration of our natural and cultural wood heritage, at Grey Towers.

These fun-filled festivals are a great way to find your Pocono Place.