PA live! (WBRE) — Monday for PA live! On the Road, Jim Hamill visited Bar Louis, a bar and restaurant at the historic Hotel Fauchere in downtown Milford.

Jim talks about Bar Louis’s revamped menu and all-new atmosphere.

“What we tried to do here is keep what was great about this restaurant because it has a lot of fanfare. It has been one of the places people come to to escape, to feel like they’re in Manhattan,” said Steven Rosado of the Milford Hospitality Group.

Jim describes how these changes to Bar Louis celebrate both what’s new and what’s iconic.

“One of the focal points of the rooms is the one behind the bar. That’s one of three. One of the three is actually in a museum, and the is being held by a world renown art collector, so it’s an amazing piece behind the bar. A lot of people come to just see that,” said Rosado.

Jim explains how the photography around the bar pairs with the delicious food.

Jim and Rosado describe some of the mouth watering food the Bar offers, including à la Carte Spanish ham, steak and eggs, tacos, the Dragon cocktail, Filipino pork and chicken adobo, ahi tuna, tobillo, sticky rice fried in tempura, and for dessert, fresh donuts with a caramel drizzle.

