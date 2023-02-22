PA live! (WBRE) — On Wednesday’s PA live! show, take a closer look at pistachios with American Pistachio Growers.

According to a new study from Cornell University, pistachios have a very high antioxidant capacity, ranking higher than even blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, beets, and red wine.

Pistachios also outrank blueberries, cranberries, and beets when it comes to Cellular Antioxidant Activity, or CAA, a new metric designed to look more closely at what might happen with cells in the human body.

Foods high in antioxidants can help protect your body and brain, making pistachios both a delicious and healthy choice of a snack.

