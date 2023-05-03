PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, auto expert Nik Miles joins Chris from Italy.

Nik shows off the brand new Alfa Romeo Tonale, the first electric car that Alfa has ever produced, and how the car qualifies for a $7,500 loophole.

Courtesy: Alfa Romeo Courtesy: Alfa Romeo

Next, Rachel spoke with Ken Pollack Jr. from Ken Pollack Tire and Auto Center.

Ken talks about some of Alfa Romeo’s vehicles, and explains what makes the Tonale EV is so unique, before explaining how you can pre-order yours today.

For more information, visit Ken Pollack’s website or call 570-991-6752.