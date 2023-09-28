PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brian Vinsko of Vinsko & Associates for this week’s PA Law.

This week’s topic is custody for holidays and vacations.

With Halloween, Thanksgiving, and even Christmas not too far away, you should start planning your holidays as soon as possible.

Make sure to schedule your holidays and vacations based on when each parent has family events. For example, if one parent has their big dinner on Christmas Eve and the other has it on Christmas Day, work your schedule around those two events.

If you cannot agree and do not have terms set in your order, you can file petition to modify and order set terms. If the parents can’t agree on a holiday schedule, the court will figure something out based on the needs of the child.

For more information, visit vinsko.com or call 570-970-9700.