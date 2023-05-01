PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Dr. Tessa Sokol explains why allergy season seemed to start a little earlier than usual this year.

Despite what Punxsutawney Phil predicted, Spring has actually started earlier than usual this year, and Spring’s early bloom has triggered a lot of people’s allergies.

Dr. Sokol explains the effects of an extended allergy season, some common indoor allergens, some tips on prevention and treatment, and how to relieve your itchy and watery eyes.

