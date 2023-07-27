PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Candance McMullen from The Williamsport Home.

Candace explains how The Williamsport Home lives up to its mission of providing residents with the highest quality of care, all while honoring their independence and dignity.

Candace lists some of the services that are provided at The Williamsport Home, and defines the transitional care model they’re known for.

Candace also lists some of the benefits of living in a continuing care retirement community, and describes The Williamsport Home difference.

For more information, visit thewilliamsporthome.com or call 570-323-8781.