PA live! (WBRE) — At Enrico Bartolini Custom Furniture, it’s all about supreme materials paired with first-class workmanship, resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces that are both aesthetically relevant and strikingly timeless.

Rico Bartolini, owner of Enrico Bartolini Custom Furniture, joined PA live! hosts Chris Bohinski live Tuesday afternoon with the first Holiday Gift Guide all about the fellas.

The showroom has much more than these gift items, as Enrico Bartolini Custom Furniture also has a variety of custom furniture.