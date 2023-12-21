PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Kady McGlynn from the Northeast Immunization Coalition.

‘Tis the season of viruses and illnesses. Kady discusses some less commonly discussed sicknesses, including HPV. HPV can cause cancer, so make sure to get vaccinated against it!

Also, make sure to protect yourself from Type -B Meningitis, which can be fatal. This vaccination isn’t required for school, so make sure you have it.

Kady also offers some advice for people who may be nervous about receiving their vaccines.

For more information, visit ImmunizePA.org.