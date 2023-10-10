PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Joe Cavatoni, Market Strategist at World Gold Council, discusses the company’s new documentary: Gold: A Journey with Idris Elba.

In the documentary, Golden Globe winner Idris Elba explains the degree to which gold has shaped our world.

Gold as an investment has been growing over the last 25 years. Joe describes how you can own gold as “stores of value” and in the form of savings or security.

For more information, visit journey.gold or invest.gold. The documentary is streaming on YouTube.