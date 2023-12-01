PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Michael Klingerman from NABI Medical Aesthetics.

Dr. Klingerman discusses neurotoxins, which are treatments used cosmetically to temporarily reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and explains how they can help you look and feel your best.

Dr. Klingerman names some different neurotoxin brands, and describes how you can choose which treatment option is right for you.

Dr. Klingerman also lists some areas of the body you can treat with neurotoxins.

