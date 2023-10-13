PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris visited the NEPIRC Manufacturing Day at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Chris first spoke with NEPIRC President and CEO Eric Joseph Esoda, who has been thrilled to see over 100 manufacturers come out to show their well made products and exciting career opportunities.

The conference marks the end of Manufacturing Week, a nationwide celebration of manufacturing. Several jobseekers have arrived at the event to scope out potential work opportunities in manufacturing, or to get a sense of what a career in manufacturing would be like.

Chris admires the products, including robots, that have been manufactured in NEPA.

Then, Chris spoke with Gregory Stanton, CEO of North American Manufacturing, who describes how much Manufacturing Day has grown. Gregory is happy to see so many college students and young people in attendance, and explains how being located in Lackawanna County has its perks.

Finally, Chris spoke with Rodrigo Freitas from Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. Rodrigo explains that Bridon-Bekaert creates heavy duty mining applications, including mining ropes. Chris is happy to learn that such important equipment comes from NEPA. Rodrigo also discusses the company’s recent expansion, so if you’re interested in working in manufacturing, keep your eyes peeled!

For more information, visit NEPIRC.org or call 570-819-8966.