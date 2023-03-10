PA live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jenelle Osborne and Zach Aciukewicz from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center, or NEPIRC.

NEPRIC recently launched its Manufacturing Ambassador Dream Team program, designed to connect high school and community college students to young professionals in manufacturing.

Jenelle talks about the Dream Team, and describes how many different manufacturing careers the program’s ambassadors represent.

Zach explains his career in manufacturing, and talks about why the Dream Team is important to him.

For more information, visit NEPIRC’s website or contact Jenelle at Jenelle@NEIPRC.com