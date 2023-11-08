PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Zachary Pasche from NEPA Retirement.

If you retire before you qualify for Medicare, there are still options for your healthcare! Zachary explains how NEPA retirement can guide people onto individual health insurance marketplace.

Zachary can help you submit your application and figure out what coverage you want over the phone or at his office in Moosic, and it doesn’t cost you anything!

For more information, visit NEPAretirement.com, find @NEPAMedicare1 on Facebook, or call 570-800-2005.