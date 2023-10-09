PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Frank Bartoli and Jonathan Dove from NEPA Inclusive.

The guests describe one of their exciting new programs, the Transition Academy Social Club!

The club teaches young people life skills, self advocacy, and workplace readiness. It’s also tons of fun, featuring games and placing an emphasis on making friends.

They also preview Coffee Inclusive, a coffee shop staffed by people with disabilities.

For more information, visit NEPAInclusive.org or email Jonathan at jdove@NEPAInclusive.org.