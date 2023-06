PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Laura Ducceschi from the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

Laura talks about this year’s NEPA Gives, which raised a total of $1,211,214.

Laura is also thrilled that there were over a thousand more donors than previous years.

Laura also explains what the SCAF throughout the year, not just when it’s NEPA Gives including the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative.

For more information, visit safdn.org.