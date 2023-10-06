PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Dr. Michael Klingerman from NABI Medical Aesthetics.

NABI serves the Scranton area by providing nonsurgical aesthetics for the skin, body, and face.

Dr. Klingerman talks about one of NABI’s newest treatments, PRF Gel.

PRF Gel is all natural, and used as a filler. He explains the procedure, which has been a hit with the clients! It’s already become one of NABI’s most popular procedures.

For more information, visit NABI’s website or call 570-955-0427.