PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dr. Michael Klingerman from NABI Medical Aesthetics.

Dr. Klingerman discusses how laser liposuction can help anyone who wants body contouring, and explains how the cutting edge technology works.

Laser lipo can transfer fat from people’s thighs or hips to another part of their body, including their face, their breasts, or their butt.

Dr. Klinger also discusses the recovery process, and explains how compression garments can help smooth out the body after the surgery.

For more information, visit NABI’s website or call 570-955-0427.