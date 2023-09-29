PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery talks fall home products.

First, the 32 Gallon Wheeled Brute Container can help make yard work, house projects, and jobsite activities a breeze, carrying your loads with ease.

Next, the Gorilla Grip Trax gloves can help you just about everywhere with their never-rip grip, and they’re only $9.88 exclusively at Home Depot!

Since October is Fire Prevention Month, make sure your home and family are protected with First Alert’s products, like a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm. Lowe’s will be hosting a free fire prevention event on October 14, so be there!

You can also save big with the Owens Corning PINK Next Gen Fiberglass Insulation. It’s easy to install, made with safe ingredients, and even helps reduce noise! Head to Lowes.com to help you earn tax credit for insulating your home.

