PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rich Hayes, CEO of Hayes Market, a supermarket in Waymart.

Rich goes over this week’s picks of the week, and they look as delicious as ever!

Image Courtesy of Hayes Market

Rich also shows some of Hayes Market’s beautiful mum flowers.

For more information on Hayes Market, visit their website, call 570-488-6500, find Hayes Market’s Facebook Page, or swing by Waymart to pick up your next dinner today.