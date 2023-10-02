PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jasmine Westbrooks, a registered dietitian.
Chris and Jasmine talk about Mrs. T’s Pierogies shortly before National Pierogy Day on October 8.
Mrs. T’s offers cozy and creative recopies to celebrate the big day. They’re pasta pockets filled with delicious potatoes and cheese!
There’s so many ways to prepare Mrs. T’s, including boiling, sautéing, air frying, and even baking!
Through October 2 through October 8, you can head to Mrs. T’s Instagram to for the chance to win some pierogy-themed prizes! Just follow the brand and like and comment on the daily sweepstakes post.
For more information, visit MrsTsPierogies.com.