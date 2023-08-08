PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Sheina Mackey, founder and CEO of Power and Success, as well as Al Robinson, founder and owner of Mr. Give Me 3 Clothing, plus Aniysa Robinson, Nashawn Wright and Darryl Mathis Jr., who are Mr. Give Me 3 models.

The guests talk about the grand opening for Mr. Give Me 3 Clothing stores in Wilkes-Barre last month. They also describe their fashion show at Staggers Sothern Cuisine that took place later that night.

Nashawn explains why he would recommend Mr. Give Me 3’s clothing to someone, and describes what he likes about the brand.

Aniysa, Al’s brother, talks about how proud she is of him.

Shenia describes how Power and Success helped both Mr. Give Me 3 and Staggers Southern Cuisine, and explains how she can help you start your own business in NEPA.

For more information, visit PowerNSuccess.com, find @Powernsuccess on Facebook, or call 570-735-2100.