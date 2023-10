PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, MotorTrend editor Miguel Cortina, announces the 2024 SUV of the Year: The Chevy Blazer EV.

The all-electric crossover is slick, modern, and futuristic. Its beautiful design, both in and out always allows it to stand out on the road and impress all of its passengers.

Miguel explains how you can charge the car, which can provide up to 78 miles of range within 10 minutes once plugged into a fast charger.

For more information, visit MotorTrend.com.