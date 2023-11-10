PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Andria Yu, a motorcycle safety foundation rider coach.

Andria offers some holiday gift advice for the riders in your life.

Make sure to check out the BILT Techno 3.0 Bluetooth Helmet with built in speakers and a microphone, or the Forcite Helmet, which offers a heads up display with real-time road information.

You could also get the Break Free LED Break Light, which lights up when the biker slows down, or the Hotwired Heated Jacket for those chilly rides.

The Alpinestars Airbag Jacket which inflates before a crash happens, reducing the impact force by 95% compared to the standard motorcycle jacket.

If someone wants to learn to ride, give them the gift of training. Dirt bike school is for ages six and up, and acts as a great way to learn how to ride.

Andria also lists some bikes that can make for great gifts.

For more information, visit RideWithUs.com.