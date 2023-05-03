PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with consumer tech-columnist Jennifer Jolley.

Jennifer recommends giving the gift of these tech products this Mother’s Day.

One of Jennifer’s top gift picks this year is Storii, which allows you to record life stories over the phone. Your mother will be asked meaningful questions you’d never think to ask her.

Jennifer also recommends the LeapFrog LF930HD Smart Video Baby Monitor, which is only available on Amazon, to help your mom watch over her little ones with ease.

She also describes some experience gifts you could get your mom at slickdeals.com/mom.

For more information, visit Techish.com.