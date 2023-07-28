PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Chris spoke with Steve Rosado from the Milford Hospitality Group and Leila Hazou from The Mad Soaper.

Steve talks about Forest Hall, a Victorian style building that plays a key part in Milford’s history.

Steve also describes Forest Hall Studios, which consists of three art studios filled with gorgeous artwork.

Then, Chris visits the Mad Soaper, where Leila explains how she began her soap making journey.

Leila also explains the importance of being sustainable and eco-conscious as possible, which is why she makes her soaps entirely plant based.

Leila also describes what makes Milford so special.

For more information on Forest Hall, visit ForestHallMilford.com.

For more information on The Mad Soaper, visit MadSoaper.com.