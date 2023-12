PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rich Corbin from McDonald’s.

Rich reveals the new Kerwin Frost Box & McNugget Buddy collectibles, which are back for the first time in over 25 years.

Rich lists the six different options for these adult toys, and describe the items available.

Chris and Rachel also unbox their own prizes!

For more information visit McDonalds.com.