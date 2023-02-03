PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Christina and Taylor from an award-winning McDonald’s franchise in Clarks Summit.

Christina talks about winning the Ronald Award, which is given to the top one percent of McDonald’s owners throughout the country.

Taylor also discusses McDonalds’ Archway to Opportunities program, which helps McDonald’s employees earn with high school or college degrees, learn English, and plot out a career path.

Christina and Taylor also explain what being a Here’s to you, Kid sponsor means to them.

For more information on applying to work at McDonald’s, visit McHire.com.